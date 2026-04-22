OBITUARY: Shannon Parsley

Shannon Parsley, age 63, passed away April 18, 2026 in Columbia, TN. She was born in Nashville and lived most of her life in Maury County. She worked in hotel management.

Shannon was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Kelly and Lena Kyle Kelly.

She is survived by sons, Benjamin (Holly) Parsley, James Larry Parsley; brother, Johnny Troy Kelly; and grandchildren, Annabella Parsley, Kasen Parsley and Kimber Parsley.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, May 2, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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