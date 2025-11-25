OBITUARY: Wanda Michelle Lance

Wanda Michelle Lance, age 63 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Westmoreland, TN, passed away November 15, 2025 at her home. She was born August 27, 1962 in Springfield, TN to the late Rex Lance and the former Susie Mai Binkley.

Ms. Lance loved her cats. She also loved reading and drawing, working on word search puzzles, and decorating for every holiday.

Ms. Lance was preceded in death by her father, Rex Lance; mother and step-father, Susie Mai Binkley Fox and David Fox; life companion, Robert Andrews; and brother, James Fox.

She is survived by her brother, Rex (Lori) Lance; sisters, Penny (Thomas) Gregory and Jessica (Paul) Edwards; aunt, Lollie Binkley; nieces, Tiffany (Allen) Linson, Kaitlin (Terry) Culbreath, Brittney (Jason) Major, Victoria Gregory, and Aria Edwards; nephew, Brandon (Samantha) Lance; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In following with Ms. Lance’s wishes, no formal services will be held.