Red Lobster Is Bringing Back Endless Shrimp

If you’ve been waiting for Red Lobster to bring back Endless Shrimp, the wait is finally over. Starting April 20, 2026, the fan-favorite promotion is back at participating locations for a limited time, and the menu has a brand-new addition worth getting excited about. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp?

It’s exactly what it sounds like — unlimited shrimp, served dine-in style at Red Lobster. The promotion has been around for 20 years and has a loyal following that never stopped asking for it to come back. This time, the chain is bringing it back with five shrimp options, including one new dish inspired by a recipe that took over the internet.

What Shrimp Can You Order?

Here’s the full lineup, served with your choice of side:

NEW! Marry Me Shrimp – tender shrimp in a tomato cream sauce, topped with a garlic and herb crumble

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – shrimp tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce over linguini

Walt’s Favorite Shrimp – hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried with cocktail sauce

Garlic Shrimp Scampi – shrimp sautéed in garlic and lemon butter sauce

Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp – hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp with piña colada sauce

When Did Endless Shrimp Come Back?

Endless Shrimp returned on April 20, 2026. It’s only here for a limited time, so if it’s been on your radar, now’s the time to go.

Is Endless Shrimp Available Near You?

The promotion is dine-in only at participating locations. Head to RedLobster.com to find the nearest restaurant.

Source: Restaurant News

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