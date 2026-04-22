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Home Eat & Drink Red Lobster Is Bringing Back Endless Shrimp

Red Lobster Is Bringing Back Endless Shrimp

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
6
Endless Shrimp returned on April 20, 2026
Endless Shrimp returned on April 20, 2026

If you’ve been waiting for Red Lobster to bring back Endless Shrimp, the wait is finally over. Starting April 20, 2026, the fan-favorite promotion is back at participating locations for a limited time, and the menu has a brand-new addition worth getting excited about. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp?

It’s exactly what it sounds like — unlimited shrimp, served dine-in style at Red Lobster. The promotion has been around for 20 years and has a loyal following that never stopped asking for it to come back. This time, the chain is bringing it back with five shrimp options, including one new dish inspired by a recipe that took over the internet.

What Shrimp Can You Order?

Here’s the full lineup, served with your choice of side:

  • NEW! Marry Me Shrimp – tender shrimp in a tomato cream sauce, topped with a garlic and herb crumble
  • Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – shrimp tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce over linguini
  • Walt’s Favorite Shrimp – hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried with cocktail sauce
  • Garlic Shrimp Scampi – shrimp sautéed in garlic and lemon butter sauce
  • Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp – hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp with piña colada sauce

When Did Endless Shrimp Come Back?

Endless Shrimp returned on April 20, 2026. It’s only here for a limited time, so if it’s been on your radar, now’s the time to go.

Is Endless Shrimp Available Near You?

The promotion is dine-in only at participating locations. Head to RedLobster.com to find the nearest restaurant.

Source: Restaurant News

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