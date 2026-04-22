Tennessee Army National Guard Commissions New Officers

Sixteen National Guardsmen graduated from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 10-month-long Officer Candidate School, led by the 117th Regional Training Institute, during a special ceremony held at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Center, April 19.

Many of these graduates will now join the Tennessee National Guard as platoon leaders and junior staff officers as they earn their commissions as U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenants.

“It’s always a proud day when we commission these new officers who’ve worked so hard to become leaders in the Army’s officer corps,” said Maj. Andrew Troxel, the Officer Candidate School commander. “They are all patriots and leaders, and I look forward to what the future holds for them.”

During the ceremony, Troxel administered the Oath of Office to each new officer and discussed the new roles they are about to embark on.

“There is no greater calling than serving your country and leading Soldiers,” said Troxel. “When you leave here today, you are responsible for our nation’s most valuable assets, the men and women you are asked to lead. It is a powerful responsibility and privilege, and I am confident every one of you will excel at it.”

Next, Troxel and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Perry, the Officer Candidate School’s senior non-commissioned officer, presented awards for excellence during training. Steven Farley, from Murfreesboro, was awarded the Academic Excellence award for having the class’s highest academic scores, the award for leadership excellence for having the best leadership evaluations, and he is also the class’s Distinguished Honor Graduate and recipient of the Erikson Trophy for having the highest overall grades in all areas of training during OCS. Charles Martin, from West Glacier, Montana, earned the Physical Fitness award for having the highest fitness scores.

Following the presentation of awards and the Oath of Office, each candidate’s family were given the honor to pin on their graduate’s new 2nd Lieutenant rank. They then conducted the time-honored tradition of the first salute ceremony, where the newly commissioned officer receives their first salute from an enlisted Soldier, and in return, the officer presents them with a silver dollar. It is a tradition that represents the symbolic relationship between officers and enlisted service members, and the deep sense of gratitude they have for the non-commissioned officers who pass on their knowledge and training.

The graduating candidates of OCS Class 69 are part of a long lineage of more than 2,100 officers who commissioned through Tennessee’s OCS program, including 19 who became Generals and six who became Tennessee’s Adjutant General, the highest-ranking military position in Tennessee.

Click for More News

After commissioning, each officer is assigned to various units in the Tennessee National Guard, and will attend courses needed to be qualified in the branch they were selected to serve in.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email