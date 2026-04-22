Jamie Haney Obituary

Jamie Lynn Haney (née Yaney), 48, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on April 18, 2026.

Jamie was born on December 31, 1977, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was a devoted wife to Donald Haney and a loving mother to her children, Tyler Gardner and his wife, Danae, and Jessica Hurley and her fiancé, Noah Burleson.

She is also survived by her sister, Kelly Yvette Yaney; her niece and nephew, Kali Prescott and Braxton Cagle and his wife, Hanndalyn; and her great-niece Alaia Prescott and great-nephew, Luca Cagle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vickie Yvonne Wickersham and Charles William “Chuck” Yaney.

Jamie had a deep love for her pets, who were truly part of her family. Her first dog, Sadie, came into her life in an unexpected moment in a Walmart parking lot – at a time when she needed her most. In recent years, her dogs Xena and Loki kept her smiling and brought their own joyful chaos into her life.

Jamie was a fighter. She faced cancer with every bit of strength she had, showing courage and resilience throughout her journey.

She will be remembered for her love, her strength, and the special bond she shared with her family. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services to honor and remember Jamie’s life.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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