Sukmaya Rai, age 62, of Antioch, TN, passed away at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center on April 12, 2026.

She was born to Padma Raj Rai and Ruk Maya Rai in Nepal on 12/11/1963.

She is survived by her husband Lok Bahadur Rai, son Padma Raj Rai, and many other family members and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on April 21, 2026 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Church of God, 2011 St. James St., Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Interment will follow the service at Mapleview Cemetery, 315 S. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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