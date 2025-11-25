OBITUARY: Doris Ann Todd Jacobs

Doris Ann Todd Jacobs, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 23, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Felix Todd and Flona Lee Stewart Todd. Mrs. Jacobs was also preceded in death by her husband, Chief William Edmund Jacobs, and her daughter-in-law Peggy Jacobs.

Mrs. Jacobs is survived by her sons, William E. “Ed” Jacobs and his wife Marilyn of Murfreesboro, TN, and Rick T. Jacobs of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Curtis Smith and his wife Kathi, Kayla Holt and her husband Michael, and David Lannom; two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Levi Holt.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday, November 28, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, November 28, 2025, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. W. D. Thomason officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with the deacons of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Jacobs was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and retired from the state of Tennessee.

An online guestbook for the Jacobs family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

