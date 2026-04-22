Chipotle Honey Chicken Is Back

If you were one of the fans begging Chipotle to bring back Honey Chicken, your wait is almost over. Chipotle Honey Chicken returns to restaurants across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France and Germany on April 28, 2026 — and this time it’s getting a new menu slot in the High Protein Cup. More Eat & Drink News

Why Is Everyone So Excited About Chipotle Honey Chicken?

When Chipotle Honey Chicken debuted in 2025, it became the highest-performing limited-time offering in the chain’s history. Guests loved it enough to keep asking for it back, and now it’s here again for another run. The protein is freshly grilled chicken marinated with smoky chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey — heat first, then a little sweetness at the finish. It fits right into the “swicy” flavor trend that has been all over menus and social media, and Chipotle pulls it off with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

What’s the Best Way to Order It?

Chipotle’s own head of culinary, Nevielle Panthaky, has a go-to build for first-timers:

White rice

Black beans

Light roasted chili-corn salsa

Guacamole

It’s also available in the High Protein Cup for the first time, which is a nice option if you’re looking to keep things lean and protein-heavy.

How Do You Get It for Less?

From April 28 through May 11, Chipotle is waiving the delivery fee on Honey Chicken orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca. It’s a solid window to try it without the usual delivery markup.

When and Where Can You Get Chipotle Honey Chicken?

Chipotle Honey Chicken is available starting April 28, 2026, at Chipotle locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Source: Restaurant News

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