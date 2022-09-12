Monday, September 12, 2022
OBITUARY: Mary Elena Oliver Isbell
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Mary Elena Oliver Isbell

By Jennifer Haley
Mrs. Mary Elena Oliver Isbell passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 100 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Louise Taylor Oliver; husband, Hollis E. Isbell, Sr.; son, Eddie Isbell; and daughter, Jackie Johnston; brother Eugene Oliver; sisters, Verna Mae Judy, Margaret Sue Bell, Janet Thompson, and Martha Moseley.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Leslie Potter and Angela Eck; great-grandchild, Meridian Eck; siblings, Evelyn Bunch, Marie Workman, J.W. Oliver, Robert Oliver; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Isbell; and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery in Dyer, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

