Monday, September 12, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Annette Lee Taylor

By Jennifer Haley
Annette-Lee-Taylor

Mrs. Annette Lee Taylor of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ellen Burgess Lee; children, Jimmie Wilkes Taylor II and Todd Lawrence Taylor; siblings, Barbara Lee Stephens, Frances Eloise Lee, Gerald Burgess Lee, Thomas Braden Lee, Sr.; nephew, William Scott Stephens.

Mrs. Taylor was a member of the Church of Christ Church and graduate of Smyrna High School and had attended MTSU. She had worked at Cecile Elrod Women’s Shop, Germaine Monteil Cosmetics, Mary Kay Cosmetics and her most loved job was being a mother to her 3 Children.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jimmie Wilkes Taylor; daughter, Tracey Elizabeth Taylor Conde and husband Alexander; grandchildren, Todd Alexander Conde and Ty Wilkes Conde; siblings, William “Bill” Winstead Lee, Jr., Karen Lee Shaver, Janette Lee Gwynne.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Rev. Garie Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

