Porter’s Call to Host Evening of Stories at The Fisher Center

Porter’s Call is set to host its 16th annual “Evening of Stories” Sept. 16, 2025, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Nashville’s Belmont University. This year’s highly anticipated slate of in-the-round storytellers includes GRAMMY®, CMA, ACM, Oscar, and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Tom Douglas, as well as activist, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author Anthony Ray Hinton. Chart-topping country artist Drew Baldridge and emerging Americana songstress Julie Williams will offer additional stories and songs.

Across the meaningful night, Drew Baldridge and Julie Williams will provide firsthand accounts of the care they have received at Porter’s Call. At the same time, Tom Douglas and Anthony Ray Hinton will inspire with their storytelling and hope, drawing on their unique perspectives and experiences, all to benefit the respected organization and its ongoing mission to care for the mental and emotional health of recording artists and their partners.

Dedicated to providing free and confidential support tailored to the unique pressures of life in the music industry, Nashville-based non-profit Porter’s Call continues the beloved tradition of curating a diverse lineup of gifted individuals for an evening of music, storytelling, and community in an effort to secure at least one-third of their annual operating budget. Thus, all proceeds from “Evening of Stories” directly support the work of Porter’s Call.

A variety of sponsorship packages are available here. Sponsorships* are open to individuals, businesses, foundations, churches, or any group that desires to partner with the unique mission of Porter’s Call.

