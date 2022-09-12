OBITUARY: Francisca Torres Massas

Francisca Torres Massas of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was a native of Puerto Rico and was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Torres, and Candelaria Colon.

Mrs. Massas was a Christian and retired from the hospitality industry.

She is survived by Iris Collazo, David Collazo and wife Irma, Naina Rivera-Keen and husband Larry; Grandchildren; Krystal Collazo, Alexandra King and husband Blake, Veronica Collazo, Ezra Keen.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, September 17 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 5:00 PM Saturday, September 17 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

