OBITUARY: Margie Elaine Evans

Margie Elaine Evans, Age 73 of Smyrna, passed away Friday, February 7, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margie and Sherman Robinson; brother, Sherman “Bud” Robinson; mother and father-in-law, Russell and Helen Evans.

She is survived by her husband Ron Evans; son, Robert (Rebecca) Evans; grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Evans, Cristina Evans; great grandchildren, Destiny, Isabella, Adaline-Amelia, Maggie “Moe”; brothers, Barry “Bo” Robinson, Terry (Debbie) Robinson; sisters, Barbara (Larry) McMahan, Diane Morton, Susan Harris, Beverly Edwards (Craig Carpenter); brother and sister in law, Russ (Patsy) Evans; several nieces and nephews and many other family and friends, and Bear, Roberts furry brother from another mother.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margie, please visit our floral store.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.