OBITUARY: Jazzlynn Sonnielle Bradley

Jazzlynn Sonnielle Bradley was born June 29, 1988.

Jazzlynn was known as “Jazzie B”. She loved listening to music, talking to family and friends, and watching her favorite crime shows. She graduated from Smyrna High School on May 14, 2009, and completed courses from the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center. She learned to be proficient at reading and writing Braille. Jazzlynn loved some good home cooked food, and if you were coming to visit, you had to bring “Flamin Hot Cheetos”.

For everyone in her life that knew her, she always had a smile on her face. She loved to socialize with anyone she met, cracked a good joke about her daddy or something silly her sisters did, and she would be quick to pray for you in any situation. Jazzlynn always looked forward to tomorrow and whatever the day brought.

She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her. We will miss her upbeat personality, her love for her family, and lest we forget, a quick voicemail or email to keep us in line.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Terrance Chandler and Marco Chandler; her grandparents Verleen Lacey, Leodis Bradley Sr., and Donald and Betty Harris.

Jazzlynn leaves behind her father Leodis Bradley Jr. (Jewell) and her mother Patricia Chandler; her stepmother Jodone Harris; her sisters, Robyn Owens (Carlos), Jordan Bradley and Gabrielle Bradley of Murfreesboro, TN. She also leaves behind her sisters Dominique Bradley, Elleshia Bradley, Lanaya Bradley, Celeste Chandler and TT Chandler; her brother Jerome Chandler and grandmother Rose Bradley. Jazzlynn also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

“Jazzie B., WE LOVE YOU.”