Weather 2-10-12-2025 Flooding Possible

We are about to enter a very wet patter for the next 7-10 days. The possibility of at least localized flooding will be in the cards early this week and possibly again over the weekend.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 42. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Showers. High near 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 39. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers, mainly after noon. High near 56. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night Showers, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 41. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

