Kent Sinpraseuth, age 67 of Murfreesboro died May 16, 2021. He was native of Laos, He was preceded in death by his parents, Pon Sinpraseuth and Thon Sinpraseuth. Kent retired from Nissan in Smyrna.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Champa Sinpraseuth; children, Souriya “Ley” Sinpraseuth and wife Vicky, Soudavanh “Joe” Sinpraseuth and wife Shelly Jones; grandchildren, Sagan Sinpraseuth,and Nahwin Sinpraseuth, sister; Silver Manivong and husband Chayphet.

Visitation will be Saturday 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com