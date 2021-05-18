Joan Ramsey Sanders – Age 78 of Smyrna, TN. May 16, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, William and Estelle Ramsey.

A 1961 graduate of Marshall County High School, Mrs. Sanders retired from the State of Tennessee Purchasing Division. Survived by her husband of 47 years, Harold B. Sanders; stepdaughters, Kim Sanders and Teresa Sanders McCombs; cousins, Linda Knowles, Luther Webb and Edwina Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel by Rev. Ronnie Pittenger. Interment Middleview Cemetery, Lewisburg, TN at 4 p.m. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.