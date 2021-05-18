Ben Cates, 76, a native and lifelong resident of the Cripple Creek Community of Rutherford County, passed away at home on May 15, 2021. He was the son of the late Joe V. and Mary Dee Ready Cates.

Mr. Cates was a graduate of Kittrell School and received graduate and undergraduate degrees from MTSU. He taught for 39 years at Kittrell School and Oakland High School and coached girls’ basketball at both schools for a total of 20 years. He was Rutherford County’s first Recreation Director, a position which he held for 46 years, and is a member of the Oakland High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Cates attended First Baptist Church, E. Main St., Murfreesboro, since 1945. He was a deacon and served in many other leadership positions.

With his brother, Mr. Cates owned two family farms, the farm where he lived all of his life on Cripple Creek and the farm where his mother’s ancestors lived in the Porterfield Community of Cannon County. Both farms are listed under the easements of The Land Trust for TN and on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as being Tennessee Century Farms and having been marked by the Association for the Preservation of TN Antiquities.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Juana L. Cates; his children, David and Ashley L. Cates and Shannon C. and Andy Jakes; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Natalie R. Cates and Bryan and Joseph Jakes; his brother, Steve Cates; his sisters-and-brother-in-law and their families, Donna Loggins, Nancy L. Williams and Walter and Laura Loggins.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 200 E. Main St., Murfreesboro with visitation during 4:00-8:00P on Wednesday, May 19, 202, and the funeral at 11:00A on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Woodbury.

Memorials in honor of Mr. Cates may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Ministry and/or Alive Hospice.

