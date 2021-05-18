Tickets for all events for the 2021 Spring Fling Championships are now on sale. New this year, all tickets must be purchased online in advance using GoFan, TSSAA’s digital ticketing provider, and be presented at the gate on a smartphone. All tickets are $12 per day and there are different tickets for each venue. Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/tssaa. Spectators can also visit https://tssaasports.com/springfling/ for schedules and brackets for each sport.

TSSAA continues to follow CDC guidelines for large gatherings and will encourage unvaccinated spectators to wear masks and allow for adequate physical distancing from those not in their household. In an effort to manage attendance numbers, spectators will only be allowed entry into the venue where they purchased a ticket. There will be no moving between venues without purchasing a new ticket. In the event a team will be playing again later in the day at the same venue, spectators will be able to ask for a handstamp or wristband for re-entry to that venue only.

No TSSAA Championship Event Cards, TSSAA ID Cards, nor TACA Cards will be accepted for entry this year. Instead, administrators of participating schools will be able to sign-in for free admission at the gate of the site where their school is participating. Participating coaches will receive a badge in their team packet that will allow them entry into any Spring Fling venue, but if a team or participant wishes to go to a different venue from where they played, they will need to purchase tickets. Team packets will be available at the site where teams first compete on the first day of their competition.

Parking is $5 per day and should be paid in exact change, if possible, at the site. Parking fees are cash only and payers will receive a parking pass to display in their windshield for re-entry for that day.

The TSSAA spring sports championships, Spring Fling, will be held May 25-28, 2021 at multiple venues across Rutherford and Wilson counties. A live audio broadcast will originate from the TSSAA media headquarters Tuesday-Thursday featuring realtime updates and reports from all sport championships and can be heard at TSSAAsports.com or on Murfreesboro’s WGNS Radio (101.9, 100.5 FM).