OBITUARY: Justin Lee Arnold

Mr. Justin Lee Arnold passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, he was 40 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County. Justin served in the United States Army and worked as a Patient Transporter.

Justin is survived by his father, J. Dexter Arnold; daughter, Lily Ann Arnold of Murfreesboro; sisters, Jennifer (David) Arnold Nugent of Georgia and Samantha (Jonathan) Arnold Haun of Lebanon; and nieces and nephew, Grant and Abby Nugent, Addie and Mason Haun, Michaela and Rebecca West.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

