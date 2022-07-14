OBITUARY: Robert Adam Lane Sr.

Robert Adam Lane, Sr. 80, born August 5, 1941 passed away July 12, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

Bob was born in Rutherford County and was a member of Bethel Methodist Church in the Leanna community and graduated from Lascassas High School Class of ’59. He was a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 572 for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. Lane and Alice Baker Lane; brother, David Michael Lane; and sister, Linda Lane Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Katie Ellen; son, Robert Adam Lane, Jr. (Deanna); daughter, Rhonda Lane Diskin; and sister, Bonnie Lane Freeman (widow of William “Bill” Freeman). Mr. Lane adored his grandchildren, and they deeply loved their Poppa. Kathryn Elaine Casper (Mark), Olivia Lane Diskin (Chris), Alexander Bryant Lane, and Anna Grace Temple (John Blake) all spent precious hours making lifetime memories with Poppa. All his nieces and nephews were blessed with time spent in Uncle Bob’s company. He had a love of history, growing beautiful roses, and above all being surrounded by his family.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers in Murfreesboro. The graveside service will be at 11:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery with Lee Douglas officiating.

Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to PAWS, Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/