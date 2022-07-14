OBITUARY: Karina Cotter

Karina Cotter passed away in her home on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 51 years old.

Karina was born on April 14, 1971, in Germany to Elke Cribbs and the late Richard Guffey.

Karina was so intelligent. She earned two degrees, one in Electrical Engineering and the second in International Business. She was sharp, very quick witted, and had a wicked sense of humor. Karina was a world traveler. She enjoyed discovering new places. Karina also loved to bake and cook for whomever she could.

She adored music and movies, especially one of her favorite movies to watch with her husband, The Big Lebowski. Karina was a kind and caring woman as well. She would always give extra food to the homeless whenever she saw them. Her sweet soul will be missed deeply by her family.

Karina is preceded in death by her father.

Karina is survived by her dedicated husband: James Cotter; her mother, her brother, and her animals who she cared so much for.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com

