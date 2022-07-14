Thursday, July 14, 2022
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Karina Cotter
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Karina Cotter

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
23
Karina-Cotter

Karina Cotter passed away in her home on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 51 years old.

Karina was born on April 14, 1971, in Germany to Elke Cribbs and the late Richard Guffey.

Karina was so intelligent. She earned two degrees, one in Electrical Engineering and the second in International Business. She was sharp, very quick witted, and had a wicked sense of humor. Karina was a world traveler. She enjoyed discovering new places. Karina also loved to bake and cook for whomever she could.

She adored music and movies, especially one of her favorite movies to watch with her husband, The Big Lebowski. Karina was a kind and caring woman as well. She would always give extra food to the homeless whenever she saw them. Her sweet soul will be missed deeply by her family.

Karina is preceded in death by her father.

Karina is survived by her dedicated husband: James Cotter; her mother, her brother, and her animals who she cared so much for.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleColumbia State To Host Virtual Reconnect Information Sessions
Next articleOBITUARY: Justin Lee Arnold
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×