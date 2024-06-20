OBITUARY: Evelyn ‘Evie’ Marie Smith

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Evelyn “Evie” Marie Smith, Daughter, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Great, Great Granny passed away at the age of 89 to go be with our Lord and Savior.

Evelyn was born on July 27, 1934, to the late Taylor and Lulu Carpenter in Hebron, Nebraska.

The family migrated west to California where Evelyn went to school with and watched from afar her love Gerald “Jerry” Smith. She graduated from Bell High School in 1952. The happy couple married on August 23, 1952, and had four children, Sherrie, Janise, Denna, and Jeffrey. After multiple moves, in 1982 they settled down in Tennessee. God was a very important part in Evelyn’s life, and she was a very active member in the Grace Lutheran Church.

In 1973, Evelyn became Granny and Nene for the first time and in total she had twelve grandchildren. A Great Granny in 1999 with a total of twelve great grandchildren and Great, Great Granny in 2019 with a total of three great, great grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherrie Byrum of Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Janise and Jim Boles of Tennessee; daughter, Denna Peters of Nevada; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Barbara Smith of Tennessee; granddaughter, Amber (Richard) Gharing, granddaughter, April Byrum, grandson, Joshua Bryum (Racheal Conrad), grandson, Daniel (Stephanie) Boles, granddaughter, Jami Boles (Shane Bull), granddaughter, Holly Peters, granddaughter, Sarah (Tieg) Petersen, grandson, Matthew (Caroline) Boles, grandson, Justin Peters, grandson, William (Rachel) Boles, grandson, Spencer (Bridgette) Smith, and granddaughter, Shelby (Troy) Lowe; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, her husband, Gerald Smith, and son-in-law, Coy Byrum.

A graveside service will be at 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

The family would like to thank Aveanna Healthcare, especially nurses Dale and Priscilla who were there for the family and the support that was given.

An online guestbook is available for the Smith family at www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email