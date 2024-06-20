OBITUARY: Matilda Jane ‘Janie’ Branham McCormack

Matilda Jane “Janie” Branham McCormack, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

A native of Pikeville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Branham and Billie Joy Kinney Branham Boyd.

Janie was also preceded in death by a brother. Gregory Branham.

Janie is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Kent McCormack; sons, Billy McCormack and his wife Angie of Murfreesboro, TN and Mark McCormack of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Sherry McCormack of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Adam, Skyler, and Blake McCormack, and Briana Landwehr; great-grandchildren, Brayan McCormack, Luke Smith, and Salem McCormack.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Bill, Mark, Adam, Skyler, and Blake McCormack serving as pallbearers.

Janie was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the McCormack family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

