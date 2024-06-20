OBITUARY: Donna Jo Cook

Mrs. Donna Jo Cook, age 66, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2024 with her family by her side.

She was born in Greenbrier, TN to the late Billy Joe and Edna Pearl Butler Cook.

Mrs. Cook loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by all who knew her including her Westbrooks Towers family.

Mrs. Cook is survived by her children, Tracy Cook and his wife Jessica, April Carter and her husband Matt Uballe, and Angela Coons; goddaughter, Tina Turner; grandchildren, Anthony, Zack, Chasidy, Jeffrey, DeShaun, Caitlin, Kayla, Matthew and Christopher, Zoe, Kobe, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Adilynne, Jaclyn, Braelyn, Taelyn, Karley, Chloe, Landon, Everleigh, and Cohen; and sister, Deborah Norman and her husband Danny.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Monday, June 24, 2024 at 10:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

