Bradley McClure, age 75, passed away December 13, 2021 at Community Care Nursing facility.

He was born in Charleston, SC, and has lived in Murfreesboro the past 50 years.

Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Barney McClure and Annie Belle Romans McClure; brothers, Rayford, Leroy, Sandy, Alfred, and Robert McClure; and sisters, Frances Nelson, Evon Galster, and Mildred Odell.

He is survived by his son, Richard (Kathy) Krueger; brothers, Bob (Debbie), J.B. (Jackie), Carl (Rita) McClure; and sister, Mary Ashford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 PM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Miller Cemetery with Anthony DeVoe officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.