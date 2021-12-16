Marvin C. Schenk, age 95, passed away December 13, 2021 at Health Center at Adams Place.

He was born in Elkhart, IN, and a resident of Rutherford County. Marvin served in the United States Navy and of the Baptist faith.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Schenk and Leona Higley Schenk; wife, Virginia Schenk; brother, Jim Schenk and Homer Schenk; and sisters, Marie Cullip, Geraldine Murray, and Goldie Holdread.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Diane) Schenk of Murfreesboro, Rex M. (Judy) Schenk of Arizona; daughters, Nancy (Brad) Cummins of Idaho, Marva Netherland of Indiana; brother, Ray Schenk of Indiana; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Murfreesboro, TN.