OBITUARY: Jose Francisco Estrada

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Jose Francisco Estrada, who left this world on July 1, 2025, at the age of 27. Born on June 18, 1998, in Fort Worth, Texas, Jose was a vibrant soul whose spirit touched the lives of everyone he encountered.

He grew up surrounded by love from his parents, Francisco and Melissa Estrada, who cherished him deeply. Jose was not only a son but also a beloved brother, surviving his siblings Carlos Estrada, Reyes Pena, and Paula Martinez. He was preceded in death by his dear brother, Diego Estrada, whose memory remained close to his heart.

Jose was also fortunate to be surrounded by many beloved family members and friends who filled his life with joy and laughter. From a young age, Jose exhibited a unique sense of humor and was quite the comedian. He had a remarkable ability to bring laughter into any room, making those around him feel at ease. His warm, inviting personality had an extraordinary way of brightening the darkest days.

Jose was known as a “Daddy’s boy,” often spending quality time with his father and forming a bond that was unbreakable. An artist at heart, Jose found solace in creativity. He was a talented visual artist who had a passion for painting, drawing, and creating tattoos. His skillful use of colors brought his artistic visions to life, and his love for graffiti art and murals reflected his vibrant personality.

He enjoyed working on cars and often found joy in gaming and music, which were vital parts of his life. Jose’s playful spirit extended beyond his art; he was a devoted pet owner who loved his puppy dearly. His friends were an integral part of his life, and he cherished the time spent with them, often recalling their shared laughter and adventures.

The community will come together to remember and celebrate Jose’s life at a funeral service on July 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, located at 1601 N Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral mass at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

This gathering will be an opportunity for family and friends to share stories, remember the joyous moments, and honor a life that, though short, was filled with love and laughter. Jose Francisco Estrada may no longer walk among us, but his spirit will forever remain in our hearts. He leaves behind a legacy of joy, creativity, and love that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Jose. You are dearly missed.