James Michael “Mike” Martin, age 67 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A native of Gilmore, TX, he was the son of the late James Allen and Martha Louise Moore Martin.

Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years Lynne Gillis Martin; sons, Wesley Kyle Martin and his wife Jennifer, Alex Hunter Martin, and his wife Tesha all of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Ashley Marie Harris, and her husband Martin Victor Harris of Whitsett, NC; grandchildren, Kingston Victor Harris of Whitsett, NC, Hannah Grace Martin, and Tyler Graham Martin both of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Marsha Willis, and her husband James R. Willis of Madison, AL

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday following the visitation with Hoyte Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Wesley Martin, Alex Martin, Martin Harris, Keith Kraemer, Johnny Smith, and James R. Willis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Gillis, Kingston Harris, and Tyler Martin.

Mike attended World Outreach Church and was employed with Nixon Power Services for over 40 years.

An online guestbook for the Martin family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.