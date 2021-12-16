Sharon Kay Parker Norrod, age 76 of Murfreesboro died December 14, 2021.

She was a native of Anderson, IN, and was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Richard Norrod; parents, Verle and Carrie Gilley Parker.

Mrs. Norrod was a member of Middle Tennessee Baptist Church and retired from General Motors in 1985.

She is survived by children, Rick Eitelman, Cynthia Taylor, Sean Norrod, and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Tyler Eitelman and wife Jordan, Korey Eitelman, Mason Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kaine, Kreed, Brayden, Willow Mae; brother, Charles Parker, and wife Virginia.

Visitation will be from Friday 2:00 PM until service time at 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside will be Saturday 3:00 PM at George M. Phillips Cemetery in Hanging Limb, TN www.woodfinchapel.com