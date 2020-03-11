Mrs. Billee Lyn Houston-Adams, age 43, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Wilma Hammersla, and Roscoe and Bertha Houston.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Adams; children, Kaylyn Adams, Nolan Adams, and Jordan Steinman; granddaughter, Kady Dixon; her parents, William and Caron Houston; brothers, Christopher Ward and William Houston, Jr; sister, Dawn Davidson; close friends, William Simpson and Brandy McKee; and many other family and friends.

A memorial gathering with the family will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 2:00-4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Billee’s name.