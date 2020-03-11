Ernest Clyde Summar passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, from complications of a stroke. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Cordell Summar and Mary Vaunda Summar, and two brothers, Richard Wayne and David Summar.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Gillespie Summar, of Murfreesboro; his only son, Tracy Summar (Lauren McCullough Summar) of Watertown; and his two granddaughters Alyssa Summar Farris (Matthew) of Lascassas, and Shelby Summar of Watertown.

Clyde was a lifelong resident and native of Rutherford County. He graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1967, and attended MTSU. Clyde was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church, where he served in the Deacon Ministry and belonged to the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class; and he was active in Old Fort Golf Club Association and at Sports*Com. He retired from Nissan in 2007.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Lascassas Pike, with funeral service to follow visitation at 1:00 PM. Dr. Kenneth Summey will officiate. Burial will follow at Republican Grove Cemetery (beside Hillview Baptist Church).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Lascassas Baptist Church, or a charity of your choosing.