William Kent Boling, age 59, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Shade Boling Jr.; brother, Roy Boling; and sister, Mattie Boling.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Carey Boling; daughter, Amanda Boling; step son, Michael Carey; grandchildren, Kayleigh Pack, Brayden Saxon, and Skylar Saxon; mother, Wilma Boling; sister, Ann Boling; and many nieces and nephews.

William was a man of many talents. He worked for William’s Welding but was also known for his auto body painting. He loved to fish, watch movies, and listen to country music but his favorite things were investing time and love in his family and his four legged best friend, Neiko. William will be missed by all who got the chance to meet him.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 11:00-1:00 PM with funeral service following at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Mapleview Cemetery.