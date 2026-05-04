Netflix May 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix’s May 2026 lineup features Lord of the Flies, The Boroughs from the Stranger Things creators, and live coverage of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month. More Entertainment News

Coming Soon

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

May 1, 2026

13 Going on 30

48 Hrs.

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Assassination Classroom: Season 1

Bad News Bears

Booba: Season 6

Borat

Burn After Reading

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Den of Thieves

Detective Conan: Season 3

Domestic Disturbance

Eat Pray Love

Fried Green Tomatoes

Glory

Green Book

Hitch

Home

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji

Jumping the Broom

La Brea: Seasons 1-4

Little Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 5

My Dearest Señorita

National Lampoon’s Animal House

One Piece: Season 21

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pretty Woman

Robocar Poli: Season 5

Schindler’s List

Shangri-La Frontier: Season 1

Shut Up Evan (Podcast – New Episodes Weekly)

Son-in-Law

Splash

Starship Troopers

Swapped

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

The Land Before Time

The Proposal

The Road to El Dorado

There’s Something About Mary

Trainwreck

Under the Skin

Veronica Mars

Waterworld

You, Always

May 4, 2026

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2

Lord of the Flies

Making of Lord of the Flies

The Rhythm of Revenge: Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)

The Silent Twins

May 6, 2026

Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano: Season 1

Love is Blind: Poland

Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

May 7, 2026

Comic 8 Revolution: Santet K4Bin35

Ismael’s Ghosts

Legends: Season 1

My Dearest Assassin

Pitbabe: The Series

The Chestnut Man: Season 2 – Hide and Seek

USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory

May 8, 2026

My Royal Nemesis: Season 1

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Thank You, Next: Season 3

May 10, 2026

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

The Roast of Kevin Hart (LIVE – 8 PM ET)

May 11, 2026

Everyone Is Doing Great: Seasons 1-2

Mardi Gras: Spring Break

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Pop Culture Jeopardy!: Season 1 (New Episodes Every Week Day)

The Puzzle Room with David Kwong (Podcast – New Episodes Weekly)

May 12, 2026

Devil May Cry: Season 2

Marty, Life Is Short

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy

May 13, 2026

Between Father and Son: Season 1

Married at First Sight: Season 18

Perfect Match: Season 4

Roosters: Season 2

The Bus: A French Football Mutiny

The First 48: Season 1

May 14, 2026

Goat

Nemesis: Season 1

Soul Mate

May 15, 2026

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

Bruid van die Jaar

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

KARTAVYA

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard

The Crash

The WONDERfools

May 16, 2026

Akane-Banashi: Season 1

Black Phone 2

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (LIVE)

May 18, 2026

Abraham Lincoln: Season 1

FDR: Season 1

Grant: Season 1

Law and Order: Seasons 23-24

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors: Seasons 1-2

Nope

The Great War

Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1

Thomas Jefferson: Season 1

Washington: Season 1

May 19, 2026

True Romance

Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

May 20, 2026

Carizzma: Season 1

May 21, 2026

James.

The Boroughs

May 22, 2026

Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix (May 22-24)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Ladies First

Mating Season: Season 1

May 24, 2026

Bad Thoughts: Season 2

Ferrari

May 25, 2026

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 4

One Piece: Whole Cake Island

May 26, 2026

Jae-seok’s B&B Rules: Season 1

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

May 27, 2026

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2

My 2 Cents: Season 1

Room to Move

May 28, 2026

Dead Man’s Wire

Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time

Food Truck: Stolen Love…and Moo Deng

Murder Mindfully: Season 2

The Four Seasons: Season 2

May 29, 2026

Brazil ’70: The Third Star

Calabasas Confidential: Season 1

Rafa

May 30, 2026

K-Pops!

May 31, 2026

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy

The Theory of Everything

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