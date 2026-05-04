Netflix May 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix’s May 2026 lineup features Lord of the Flies, The Boroughs from the Stranger Things creators, and live coverage of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month. More Entertainment News
Coming Soon
- Father of the Bride (1991)
- Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
May 1, 2026
- 13 Going on 30
- 48 Hrs.
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- Assassination Classroom: Season 1
- Bad News Bears
- Booba: Season 6
- Borat
- Burn After Reading
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Den of Thieves
- Detective Conan: Season 3
- Domestic Disturbance
- Eat Pray Love
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Glory
- Green Book
- Hitch
- Home
- Jennifer’s Body
- Jumanji
- Jumping the Broom
- La Brea: Seasons 1-4
- Little Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 5
- My Dearest Señorita
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- One Piece: Season 21
- Ouija
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Pretty Woman
- Robocar Poli: Season 5
- Schindler’s List
- Shangri-La Frontier: Season 1
- Shut Up Evan (Podcast – New Episodes Weekly)
- Son-in-Law
- Splash
- Starship Troopers
- Swapped
- The Boss
- The Breakfast Club
- The Land Before Time
- The Proposal
- The Road to El Dorado
- There’s Something About Mary
- Trainwreck
- Under the Skin
- Veronica Mars
- Waterworld
- You, Always
May 4, 2026
- Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2
- Lord of the Flies
- Making of Lord of the Flies
- The Rhythm of Revenge: Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Silent Twins
May 6, 2026
- Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano: Season 1
- Love is Blind: Poland
- Worst Ex Ever: Season 2
May 7, 2026
- Comic 8 Revolution: Santet K4Bin35
- Ismael’s Ghosts
- Legends: Season 1
- My Dearest Assassin
- Pitbabe: The Series
- The Chestnut Man: Season 2 – Hide and Seek
- USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory
May 8, 2026
- My Royal Nemesis: Season 1
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Thank You, Next: Season 3
May 10, 2026
- Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
- The Roast of Kevin Hart (LIVE – 8 PM ET)
May 11, 2026
- Everyone Is Doing Great: Seasons 1-2
- Mardi Gras: Spring Break
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Pop Culture Jeopardy!: Season 1 (New Episodes Every Week Day)
- The Puzzle Room with David Kwong (Podcast – New Episodes Weekly)
May 12, 2026
- Devil May Cry: Season 2
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Untold UK: Jamie Vardy
May 13, 2026
- Between Father and Son: Season 1
- Married at First Sight: Season 18
- Perfect Match: Season 4
- Roosters: Season 2
- The Bus: A French Football Mutiny
- The First 48: Season 1
May 14, 2026
- Goat
- Nemesis: Season 1
- Soul Mate
May 15, 2026
- Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
- Bruid van die Jaar
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
- KARTAVYA
- Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
- The Crash
- The WONDERfools
May 16, 2026
- Akane-Banashi: Season 1
- Black Phone 2
- Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (LIVE)
May 18, 2026
- Abraham Lincoln: Season 1
- FDR: Season 1
- Grant: Season 1
- Law and Order: Seasons 23-24
- Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors: Seasons 1-2
- Nope
- The Great War
- Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1
- Thomas Jefferson: Season 1
- Washington: Season 1
May 19, 2026
- True Romance
- Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
May 20, 2026
- Carizzma: Season 1
May 21, 2026
- James.
- The Boroughs
May 22, 2026
- Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix (May 22-24)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
- Ladies First
- Mating Season: Season 1
May 24, 2026
- Bad Thoughts: Season 2
- Ferrari
May 25, 2026
- Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 4
- One Piece: Whole Cake Island
May 26, 2026
- Jae-seok’s B&B Rules: Season 1
- Untold UK: Vinnie Jones
May 27, 2026
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2
- My 2 Cents: Season 1
- Room to Move
May 28, 2026
- Dead Man’s Wire
- Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time
- Food Truck: Stolen Love…and Moo Deng
- Murder Mindfully: Season 2
- The Four Seasons: Season 2
May 29, 2026
- Brazil ’70: The Third Star
- Calabasas Confidential: Season 1
- Rafa
May 30, 2026
- K-Pops!
May 31, 2026
- AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy
- The Theory of Everything
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