6/21/26: Mainly Clear Skies Early With High of 87, Currently 86, Wind at 10 mph; Low Tonight 77, Overcast Conditions Ex…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 86.2°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. The weather remains mainly clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today is expected to reach a high of 87.3°F and a low of 67.1°F, with potential wind gusts up to 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal at 5%, indicating a low likelihood of rain. As the day progresses into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.4°F, and skies are forecasted to become overcast, with similar wind conditions persisting.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Residents should remain aware of the weather conditions as the evening approaches, but no significant weather threats are anticipated at this time.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 67°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 86°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 87°F 67°F Fog Monday 82°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 80°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 84°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 88°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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