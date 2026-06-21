6/21/26: Clear Skies and High of 88, Evening Low 78 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 87.4°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 87.8°F and the low was 67.1°F. Looking ahead to tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 78.1°F, with winds continuing up to 12.6 mph and a 4% chance of precipitation. The clear skies are set to persist into the evening hours.

There are no official weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable, making for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 67°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 88°F 67°F Fog Monday 83°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 84°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 88°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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