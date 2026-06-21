6/21/26: Clear Skies and High of 88, Evening Low 78 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 87.4°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 87.8°F and the low was 67.1°F. Looking ahead to tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 78.1°F, with winds continuing up to 12.6 mph and a 4% chance of precipitation. The clear skies are set to persist into the evening hours.
There are no official weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable, making for a pleasant evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
67°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|88°F
|67°F
|Fog
|Monday
|83°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|84°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|84°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|88°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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