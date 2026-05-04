5/4/26: Clear Morning with a High of 81, Low of 51, Winds up to 15; Tonight Low 64, Winds up to 15, Clear Skies Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 53.4°F with a wind speed of 8.9 mph. The weather is mainly clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.8°F, with a low of 50.7°F. Winds may pick up, reaching speeds of up to 15.1 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This clear and warm trend will continue into tonight with temperatures dropping to a low of 63.7°F. Winds will remain brisk, possibly gusting up to 14.9 mph.

No official weather warnings or advisories are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 51°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 51°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 57°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 67°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 49°F Drizzle: light Sunday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light

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