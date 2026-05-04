5/4/26: Clear Morning with a High of 81, Low of 51, Winds up to 15; Tonight Low 64, Winds up to 15, Clear Skies Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 53.4°F with a wind speed of 8.9 mph. The weather is mainly clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.8°F, with a low of 50.7°F. Winds may pick up, reaching speeds of up to 15.1 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This clear and warm trend will continue into tonight with temperatures dropping to a low of 63.7°F. Winds will remain brisk, possibly gusting up to 14.9 mph.
No official weather warnings or advisories are currently active for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|81°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|57°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|67°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|79°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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