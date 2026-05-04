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Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Morning with a High of 81, Low of 51, Winds...

5/4/26: Clear Morning with a High of 81, Low of 51, Winds up to 15; Tonight Low 64, Winds up to 15, Clear Skies Expected

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 53.4°F with a wind speed of 8.9 mph. The weather is mainly clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.8°F, with a low of 50.7°F. Winds may pick up, reaching speeds of up to 15.1 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This clear and warm trend will continue into tonight with temperatures dropping to a low of 63.7°F. Winds will remain brisk, possibly gusting up to 14.9 mph.

No official weather warnings or advisories are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
51°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 51°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 57°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Friday 67°F 41°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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