Marvin Doyle Reynolds, age 81, of Smyrna, TN passed away at his home, Thursday June 18, 2026. Doyle was born December 28, 1944 to Edward Reynolds and Thelma Lucille Stacey Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Reynolds who passed in 2013, his brothers Elwood Jr, Bobby and Gary Reynolds and Dennis Neal. Doyle was a member of Free Will Baptist Church in LaVergne, TN.

Doyle was the third of eight children and the last surviving male. Doyle attended Walter Hill School. Doyle was a popular race car driver at the Smyrna Track during the 70’s. He held many Championship Titles during his racing career. Doyle enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. One of the many things he took pride and joy in was spending time with his family. When not with family, he was often watching racing or in the woods hunting. He found a connection with hunting and enjoyed all types of it.

Doyle is survived by his son, Mike (Peggy) Reynolds of Readyville, TN; a grandson, Cody Reynolds; a great granddaughter, Sydney; and two sisters, Dorthy Kaye Baer and Barbara Smith of Nashville.

Visitation with the Reynolds Family will be Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 10:30AM -11AM at Elliott Cemetery in Chapel Hill. A Funeral Service will take place at 11AM with Steve Markham officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Elliott Cemetery.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN. 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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