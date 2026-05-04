Family Fun Awaits at the Free Day in May Event at Oaklands Mansion

The Free Day in May Event is set for Sunday, May 17th, 2026, at the Oaklands Mansion (901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

It doesn’t matter if you are new to Murfreesboro, a long-time resident, or just passing through; you are invited to visit Oaklands Mansion and grounds for FREE on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Oaklands Mansion will be open from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM for self-guided tours. Signage inside the house explains the evolution of the historic site. Originally constructed as a frontier homestead, the structure evolved into a plantation house that was ultimately adapted to serve as a house museum. Staff and volunteers will be there to meet you and answer questions.

Parking is located at the pavilion, 427 Roberts Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. ADA parking only in the Visitors Center lot located at 901 N. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Overflow parking is streetside. Please follow all City of Murfreesboro parking guidelines. Do not block fire hydrants or our neighbors’ driveways; you will be towed. No parking on the grass at Oaklands Park.

Members of the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County, the Rutherford County Archeological Society, and the Rutherford County Historical Society will also be on site to welcome you to Free Day and tell you about their organizations. Free Day is sponsored by the Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Home Sweet Home Band will perform live at 1:00 inside the mansion.

You are also invited to watch the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball play a pick-up game at noon at the picnic pavilion.

Franklin’s Fruit Teas will be here, and you may bring your own picnic.

Oaklands Mansion is owned and operated by Oaklands Association, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 non-profit educational organization. Oaklands Park is a native tree arboretum owned by the City of Murfreesboro. The park includes walking trails, gardens, and wetlands. View or download the map HERE.

There is no charge to attend Free Day. The museum shop will be open for gift shopping.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Free Day in May Event, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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