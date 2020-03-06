Being the heart of the volunteer state, many in Rutherford County have been happy to help those who have been devastated by the recent tornados. From taking chainsaws and heading up to Nashville to cut up fallen trees, to buying a bunch of pizzas and water and driving them to areas in Mt. Juliet hard hit by the devastation, to school kids getting out of school to help with the clean-up, many stories have been shared online, over the airwaves, and in print.

While much work has been done, there is much more that needs to be done. For those wanting to help either hands-on, or with a donation, here are a number of resources.

Hands On Nashville is coordinating non-first responder volunteers to aid in the clean-up. To register to help, go to their website.

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) is working with neighboring United Ways and the local American Red Cross to determine the appropriation of funds for an account that has been set up to take monetary donations. Donations can be made by texting RELIEF2020 to 41444, online at http://igfn.us/f/2oz0/n, or by check (please write RELIEF2020 on memo line) to the United Way at P.O. Box 330056, Murfreesboro, TN 37133.

“One hundred percent of funds received for this relief effort will be used to address related needs throughout middle Tennessee,” said Kristen Swann, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs for UWRCC.

Swann also suggests that those who wish to provide donations of items (non-monetary gifts) may also contact 2-1-1 to be advised on how to best contribute those donations.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is coordinating another fund called the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to both non-profits helping victims and affected communities. Checks (please write Mid-TN Emergency Relief Fund on memo line) can be made out to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and sent to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, P.O. Box 440225, Nashville, TN 37244.

Publix and Kroger stores will be providing opportunities for the public to make donations to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at their stores.

Volunteers wishing to help with Wilson County Clean-Up must register with the Mt. Juliet Police Department on its website at mjpdnews.org.

Cookeville Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund is the only official donation account in that county, with donations being accepted at all branches of the Bank of Putnam County or through the Venmo account @CookevillePutnamCountyTornado.

Many local churches and other non-profit organizations in Rutherford County are coordinating efforts to help victims and communities heal after this disaster. Many of these can be found by calling the 2-1-1 number coordinated by United Way.