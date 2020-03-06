Lynn Carole Ralston, age 79, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2020.

She was a beloved wife, mother and nanny.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, David C. Ralston; daughters, Cori Dodson, Kathy Carbonari and her husband Tony, Davalynn Wheeler and her husband Shannon, and Tiffini Lindsay and her husband Keith. She was Nanny and “Sunshine” to eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday March 5, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. following by a funeral service with burial to conclude in Mapleview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make donations to the Murfreesboro Exchange Club.