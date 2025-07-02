Lewis Capaldi to Host Free Show in Nashville

The Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi will host a free show in Nashville on July 10th at Skydeck on Broadway.

Announced on social media, Skydeck on Broadway shared, “We’re kicking off the summer series with one of our absolute favorites — @lewiscapaldi takes the stage Thursday, July 10th for a night you won’t forget! This marks one of his first U.S. appearances since 2023 and his return to the stage after 2 years — you do not want to miss this.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the free show starting at 7:00 p.m. Skydeck is located at 5055 Broadway, Nashville, at 5th & Broadway.

On their website, there is an option to enter for a guaranteed VIP ticket entry. Learn more here.

Capaldi performed at the Opry House in March 2023 and gained viral success on social media following the release of his song “Someone You Loved.” After his 2023 tour, he announced that he was stepping away from performing. BBC reports that Capaldi announced a new tour after an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

