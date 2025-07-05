Waffle House Shares Good News Regarding Egg Surcharge

In February, Waffle House announced a temporary egg surcharge .

At that time, Waffle House shared, ”The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (Bird Flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices. Effective February 3, Waffle House has implemented a temporary .50 per egg surcharge to all menus.”

On July 1st, Waffle House announced on social media that the temporary egg surcharge has been lifted. They stated, “Egg-cellent news, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding!”

NPR reported that Waffle House serves 272 million eggs annually. The surcharge for eggs was dropped in June but the diner just announced the news on social media in July. The American Egg Board stated that as of June 1, there are approximately 285 million egg-laying hens in the country, a 6 percent decrease from last year and 13 percent decrease from 2022.

