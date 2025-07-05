Drusie & Darr at The Hermitage Hotel Earns Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence

Drusie & Darr, the signature restaurant at The Hermitage Hotel, has been recognized in Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards for its exceptional wine program, honoring the best wine destinations around the world.

“A wine list is a restaurant’s identity in print, and this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “I proudly present the 3,811 restaurants worldwide that earned a Restaurant Award this year—we raise a glass to all our winners.”

Managing Director Dee Patel explains, “It’s an honor for Drusie & Darr to be recognized with a Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence. As part of the celebrated Jean-Georges portfolio, we are proud to pair his signature approach to cuisine with a thoughtfully curated, global wine list that celebrates both iconic producers and emerging winemakers. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience rooted in Nashville heritage and elevated by exceptional wine and service.”

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,010; 1,704; and 97 winners this year in each respective category.

Drusie & Darr has won the Best of Award of Excellence, where recipients display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue becomes available to readers July 15th.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email