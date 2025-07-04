Harken Hall Concert Series to Feature Outlaw Apostles Duo

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series plays host to Outlaw Apostles Duo Presented by 514 Productions, LLC on Sunday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m. at 514 Madison Station Blvd. in Madison.

Celebrate the holiday weekend with a laid-back evening in the beautiful outdoor garden space. Enjoy live music surrounded by lush greenery, local food trucks and fully stocked bars.

Outlaw Apostles is best known for their gritty, soulful southern rock with a strong dose of funk, blues and outlaw country.

This is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day weekend – live music, great food, cold drinks and a relaxed vibe you won’t find anywhere else.

The late afternoon event will be held in the Harken Hall Garden adjacent to the Hall and will feature food trucks, a beer garden and fully-stocked bars as a way to welcome summer.

Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at www.harkenhall.com. Tickets at the door are $15.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking.

