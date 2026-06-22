Five Charged in Human Trafficking Investigation in Hendersonville

A multi-agency human trafficking operation in Sumner County resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the identification of nine possible victims last week.

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The operation was conducted June 11 and 12 by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the Hendersonville Police Department, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Internal Revenue Service.

Investigators said the effort was aimed at recovering victims of human trafficking in the Sumner County area. As a result of the operation, nine individuals were identified as possible victims and were offered services through Thistle Farms, a local organization that assists survivors of human trafficking.

Authorities arrested five men during the operation:

Duany Rodriguez-Pena (DOB 1/15/1999), Caper Coral, Florida – $80,000 bond.

Alinson Ramirez (DOB 10/29/1998), La Vergne, Tennessee – $60,000 bond.

Lazaro Rodriguez-Santos (DOB 12/18/1993), Miami, Florida – $82,000 bond.

Kasin Barnes (DOB 2/24/1981), Gallatin, Tennessee – $1,000,000 bond.

Christopher Torres (DOB 1/18/1999), Hendersonville, Tennessee – $750,000 bond.

Additionally, nine individuals were identified as possible victims and offered services through Thistle Farms, a local human Officials did not release additional details regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the arrests.

Representatives from Skull Games and Our Rescue were also on site during the operation to assist law enforcement personnel.

The TBI noted that the charges are allegations only, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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