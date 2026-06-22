Dolores Thurston Higgins, age 90, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2026 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky to the late William and Edna Thurston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Higgins, and her sisters, Shelby Jean Thurston Pennington and Glenda Sue Thurston Brinker.

Dolores is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Vaught and son, Glen Paul Higgins; grandsons, Jackson and Chandler Vaught, and her brother, Billy Jack Thurston (Juanita), as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Dolores was a graduate of Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and met her husband there. She was a beloved schoolteacher who taught for over thirty years in both Tennessee and Georgia. Dolores was the epitome of southern charm; immaculately dressed and always gracious, kind and welcoming.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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