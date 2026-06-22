Man Wanted in Franklin Aggravated Assault Case

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a man wanted on two outstanding warrants in an n Aggravated Assault case that happened earlier this month.

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Police are searching for Timothy “Bama” Hill, 53, who is accused of displaying and firing a gun in the 500 block of Iris Place around 12:30 a.m. on June 13.

According to investigators, no injuries were reported during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Hill is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities believe Hill may be traveling in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at (615) 794-4000. Officials said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available if the information leads to an arrest.

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