Linda Fay Jernigan Parker, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, June 19, 2026. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Lee Jernigan and Elise Stacey Jernigan. Linda was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bobby Ray Parker, who died February 13, 2026, of this year; sisters, Mamie Jernigan Hunter, Cleo Mae Jernigan, Nillie Marie Vance, Mary Sue Jernigan, and Ola Mae Northington; brothers, Hoyte, Aubry, Howard, Woodrow, J. D., Billy, Price, and Larry Jernigan, Allen Duke, Jr., Fred, Jack, and Wayne Duke.

Linda is survived by sons, Kyle Parker and his wife Tammy, Kevin Parker and his wife Tisha all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Austin Parker, Dallas Parker, and Haley Parker; great-granddaughters, Emmie Rose Parker and Sadie Kate Parker; sisters, Annie Lee Barrett of Murfreesboro, TN, Peggy Ray of Murfreesboro, TN, Patricia Jernigan Parker of Shelbyville, TN, and Wanda Jernigan Magda of Tampa, FL.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, June 22, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2026, at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery with sons and grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Linda was married to the love of her life, Bobby, for 62 years. They are now reunited together in heaven.

Linda attended Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, and was the former owner and operator of Klassic Kleaners in Smyrna, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Care of Rutherford County in memory of Linda.

An online guest book for the Parker family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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