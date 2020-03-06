Siegel High School Model United Nations wins multiple awards

Rutherford County Schools

Siegel High School’s Model UN team recently competed in the University of Tennessee’s Volunteer Model UN Conference.

Students were given the opportunity to debate in ten committees, including Security Council, World Health Organization, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Economic and Financial Committee, and Disarmament and International Security Committee.

Siegel’s delegation won “Outstanding Large Delegation,” making this the third year in a row the school has won Outstanding or Best Large Delegation at VOLMUN.

Siegel students also won 14 individual awards.

Reygan Fitzpatrick (Syria), Gwyneth Millican (Côte d’Ivoire) and Grace Puzzo (North Korea) won the Best Delegate award, which is the highest award in each committee.

Emily Bruce (China), Timothy Phillips (Turkey) and Elizabeth Baum (China) won the Outstanding Delegate award, the second-highest award in each committee. Kyu Kim (China), Garrett Rush (Argentina) and Ethan Summar (Côte d’Ivoire) won the Honorable Mention award, the third-highest award in each committee.

Waylon Price (Turkey), Don Kim (China), Charlcie Shelton (North Korea), Kalani Cing (North Korea) and Bella Phanthavongsa (Argentina) won Verbal Commendations.

The conference was held on campus at the new student union building.

For more information about Siegel’s Model UN, please contact Kenny Mosier at mosierk@rcschools.net.